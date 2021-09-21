HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 665 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4,952.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period.

Shares of IHF opened at $264.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.26. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.81 and a fifty-two week high of $275.60.

