HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MFA Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,341,000 after buying an additional 274,945 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in MFA Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,029,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,611,000 after buying an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MFA Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,956,000 after buying an additional 473,847 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in MFA Financial by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,488,000 after buying an additional 2,833,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,195,000 after buying an additional 946,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

MFA opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

MFA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

