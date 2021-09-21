Hilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after acquiring an additional 204,451 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,856,000 after acquiring an additional 74,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,761,000 after acquiring an additional 35,914 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $292.26 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.