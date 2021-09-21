Holger Bartel Sells 1,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $11,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $192,348.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $58,200.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $65,128.26.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $232,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $68,739.84.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $119,535.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $69,616.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $55,360.00.

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 56,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,607. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a P/E ratio of 537.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 186.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelzoo by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Travelzoo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 22.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TZOO. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

