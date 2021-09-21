Holowesko Partners Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 43.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 3.9% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.05. The firm has a market cap of $411.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

