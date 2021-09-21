Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Short Interest Update

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,400 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 612,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMPT. UBS Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. 100,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,487. The stock has a market cap of $527.28 million and a P/E ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.09%.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

