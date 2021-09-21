Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,556. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $111.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average of $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,635,840. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

