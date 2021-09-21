Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TWNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

