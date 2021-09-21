Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,275,000 after acquiring an additional 452,384 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 217.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,021 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,381,000 after acquiring an additional 371,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 162.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.02.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

