Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:HUM opened at $404.11 on Tuesday. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $424.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.59.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $485.63.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.