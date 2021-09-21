Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:HUM opened at $404.11 on Tuesday. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $424.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.59.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $485.63.
In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About Humana
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
