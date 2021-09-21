Humaniq (HMQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Humaniq has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $58,684.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00131332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

HMQ is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

