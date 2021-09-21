Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 592,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at about $601,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.67.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

