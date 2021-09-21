i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on IAUCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on i-80 Gold in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Shares of IAUCF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. 8,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,489. i-80 Gold has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.