ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 14,091.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ICF International by 34.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 72,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $102.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.95.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.