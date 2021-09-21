ichi.farm Price Reaches $3.92 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00067784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00172781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00112144 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.76 or 0.06957393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,139.06 or 1.00186863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.67 or 0.00791172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

