ICHI Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.01 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $3.52 or 0.00008425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00066174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00174113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00110638 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.44 or 0.06921809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,786.66 or 0.99998350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.92 or 0.00770386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,534,974 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.