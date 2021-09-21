iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

ICLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 62,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

ICLK remained flat at $$4.89 during trading hours on Thursday. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,601. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $461.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 0.46.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

