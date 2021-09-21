IDEX Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $202.14 million and $71.74 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00054543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00129801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044737 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,502,593 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

