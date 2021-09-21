IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Up 34.1% in August

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,700 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 438,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 489.8 days.

Shares of IGO stock remained flat at $$7.24 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. IGO has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

IGO Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in the exploration and mining of gold and nickel. It operates through the following business segments: Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, Jaguar Operation, Nova Project, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities. The Tropicana Operation segment represents the joint venture interest in the Tropicana Gold Mine.

