IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in IKONICS by 130,480.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IKONICS during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IKONICS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IKONICS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

NASDAQ IKNX traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $26.56. 27,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,378. IKONICS has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 million, a PE ratio of 387.86 and a beta of 1.05.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

