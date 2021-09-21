Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 962,400 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Immunic by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Immunic by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Immunic by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 101,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,708. Immunic has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

