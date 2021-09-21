Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Impac Mortgage stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.33. 28,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,787. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.57). Impac Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 14.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMH. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

