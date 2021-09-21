Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Down 21.1% in August

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 194,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICD traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 92,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,588. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 6.96.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.32. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 151.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

