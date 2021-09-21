Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 968,100 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the August 15th total of 717,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ ILPT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

