Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,370,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 21,860,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

INFY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. 7,028,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,998,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 100.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Infosys in the second quarter valued at $1,072,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 6.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 177,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

