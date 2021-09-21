Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives $26.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

INGXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of INGXF opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.37. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 22.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $138.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.49%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

