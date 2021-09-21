Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.63.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

TSE:INE opened at C$21.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -23.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.21. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$170.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.40 million. Research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.72%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.