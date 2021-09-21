Insider Buying: Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND) Director Mark Peter Brennan bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,288,333 shares in the company, valued at C$868,119.91.

Shares of TSE ASND traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.26. 31,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,737. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ascendant Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 target price on shares of Ascendant Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

