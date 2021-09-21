Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Purchases 13 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) insider Paul Boote bought 13 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,215 ($15.87) per share, for a total transaction of £157.95 ($206.36).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total transaction of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

On Monday, July 19th, Paul Boote bought 12 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,248 ($16.31) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

Shares of LON:PNN traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,225 ($16.00). 646,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,998. Pennon Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,751.70 ($22.89). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,262.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,126.21. The company has a market cap of £3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 14.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNN shares. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

