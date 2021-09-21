Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $114,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.34. 3,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

AMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $1,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 436,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.