Insider Selling: CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CEO Sells 707,069 Shares of Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CEO Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $36,258,498.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE LAW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.49. 806,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,757. CS Disco Inc has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $69.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAW. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

