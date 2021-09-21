Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells 15,861 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $4,392,703.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.66. 405,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,959. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.49. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $286.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 227.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paylocity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Paylocity by 342.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,839,000 after purchasing an additional 242,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 74.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 227,931 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

