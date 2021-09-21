Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells 7,943 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $952.60 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.88.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 414,270 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 551,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 282,121 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 217,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 182,069 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177,929 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

