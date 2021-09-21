Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $253.37

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $253.37 and last traded at $250.30, with a volume of 1594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on INSP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.72 and a 200-day moving average of $201.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

