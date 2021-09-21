Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $42.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTA. Truist Securities increased their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $17,487,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $14,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $13,300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $10,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intapp stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.80. 197,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,375. Intapp has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -23.50.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. Analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

