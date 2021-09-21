Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Set at C$8.00 by Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) received a C$8.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 164.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.50 target price on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.14.

CVE:ITR traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,489. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.01 and a 12-month high of C$5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13. The firm has a market cap of C$187.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.66.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

