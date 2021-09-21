Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 44,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,260,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $627,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,279 shares of company stock valued at $117,165,467 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $148.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

