InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IHG. Societe Generale raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.
Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $63.23 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 203.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
