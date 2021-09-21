InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IHG. Societe Generale raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $63.23 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 203.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 652,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

