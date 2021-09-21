International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,588 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $439,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $134.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.03. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

