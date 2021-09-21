International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.06

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 176.85 ($2.31), with a volume of 65839904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.18 ($2.17).

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 217 ($2.84).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 186.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.78.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

