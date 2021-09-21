Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.Intuit also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.990 EPS.
Shares of INTU opened at $554.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $541.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.39.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $544.55.
In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
