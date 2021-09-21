Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.Intuit also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.990 EPS.

Shares of INTU opened at $554.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $541.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

