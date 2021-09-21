Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $332,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 77,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period.

