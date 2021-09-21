Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Down 30.4% in August

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 12.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:VPV remained flat at $$13.32 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,426. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.