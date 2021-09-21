Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Stock Holdings Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,281,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,940,000 after acquiring an additional 99,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,653,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,566,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,592,000.

CGW opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $60.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

