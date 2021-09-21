Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Shares Down 3.4%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 15,619 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 13,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MHIVF shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Invesque from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of Invesque in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

Invesque, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties, which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living, and medical office properties.

