Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 29,822 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,853% compared to the average volume of 375 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,457,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,739,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. 10,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $713.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 2.12.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

