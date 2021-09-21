Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 764% compared to the average daily volume of 603 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,385,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,423,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 56,947 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $437.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $445.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

