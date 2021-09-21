Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 62,843 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 888% compared to the typical volume of 6,360 call options.

Vistra stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 371.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vistra by 124.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 451.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after buying an additional 5,322,184 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $66,300,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

