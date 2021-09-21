IOST Price Hits $0.0582 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $585.10 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.05 or 0.00326087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00055315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00131556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012102 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.