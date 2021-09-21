IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. IPG Photonics comprises approximately 1.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,987,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after acquiring an additional 174,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after buying an additional 206,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.34. 2,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.77. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.